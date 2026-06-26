Kate Brower

Kate Brower

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Admiral Lisa Franchetti: "Life Isn't I-95. It's the Potomac River."

On a box of uplifting notes, a 30-year-old list, and why the best is yet to come
Kate Brower's avatar
Kate Brower
Jun 26, 2026

In Part Two of my conversation with Admiral Lisa Franchetti, she pulls out a 1993 newsletter — hand-built by her mentor to connect the roughly 80 women surface warfare officers scattered across the fleet — and finds her own name on it. She talks about her four-star promotion ceremony in the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, the peer friendship that carried her through decades of firsts, and why she never really thought of herself as a trailblazer. (”Someone else had already done it.”) She also shares the best advice she’s ever given a young person: life isn’t I-95. It’s the Potomac River — and you have to be open to where the current takes you.

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