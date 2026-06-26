Admiral Lisa Franchetti: "Life Isn't I-95. It's the Potomac River."

In Part Two of my conversation with Admiral Lisa Franchetti, she pulls out a 1993 newsletter — hand-built by her mentor to connect the roughly 80 women surface warfare officers scattered across the fleet — and finds her own name on it. She talks about her four-star promotion ceremony in the Pentagon’s Hall of Heroes, the peer friendship that carried her through decades of firsts, and why she never really thought of herself as a trailblazer. (”Someone else had already done it.”) She also shares the best advice she’s ever given a young person: life isn’t I-95. It’s the Potomac River — and you have to be open to where the current takes you.