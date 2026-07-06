

We used to protect presidents from their own zippers. Now we can’t get voters to blink at anything.



FDR carried on a decades-long relationship with Lucy Mercer, inside the White House, while Eleanor built her own political legacy down the hall. JFK’s affairs were an open secret among the reporters who covered him socially — they drank with him, they knew, and they didn’t write it. The arrangement wasn’t naive. It was a deal: what a president did with his marriage stayed separate from how he led the country.



Then came Monica Lewinsky, and the deal imploded. A president’s private conduct was suddenly deemed not just newsworthy, but impeachable. The nation spent a year litigating a stained dress on the evening news. It felt permanent — like character was fair game forever now.



It wasn’t. It was a blip.



Look at what’s actually happening in two Senate races right now, on opposite ends of the map and the aisle.



In Texas, Ken Paxton — indicted for years, impeached by his own party, dogged by infidelity allegations on top of the corruption charges — beat a sitting U.S. senator in the Republican primary and is running neck-and-neck with James Talarico, whose entire campaign is built on “The People vs. Ken Paxton.” It isn’t working the way it would have in 1998. Eighty-four percent of Texas Republicans who backed Paxton’s primary opponent have come home to him anyway.



In Maine, Graham Platner — a Democrat, an oyster farmer, a combat veteran, backed by Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren — got caught sending sexually explicit texts to multiple women while married. The way he conducted himself in relationships was at times intimidating and controlling. His wife went on camera to call the coverage “gossip” and defend the marriage. He hasn’t lost a single major endorsement. He’s still in a real race against Susan Collins.



Different party, different scandal, same outcome: shrug, and move on.



Then there’s Trump, for whom none of this ever seems to apply at all. Stormy Daniels is just one personal scandal. The Epstein files have been hanging over his presidency for more than a year — released in pieces, argued about, litigated in public — and it has moved essentially nothing. Not his approval rating, not his standing with his own party, not the loyalty of voters who decided a long time ago that the character question was settled and closed.



So what’s going on?



Scandal fatigue is a supply problem. When everything is a scandal — every week, every candidate, every side — the word stops meaning anything. Not to mention the barrage coming from the White House on an hourly basis.

Paxton’s list of controversies is so long that infidelity barely cracks the top five. Trump’s news cycle moves so fast that Epstein is one open tab among a dozen. Saturation doesn’t make people forgive. It makes them stop being able to sort what matters from what doesn’t.



Voters increasingly vote on identity, not character.l Paxton’s supporters aren’t defending his marriage — they’re defending their side against a moment they’ve decided is manufactured. Platner still has Bernie behind him because the fight is bigger than one text thread. Character used to be a stand-in for “can I trust this person with the country.” Now the tribal question comes first, and character just gets sorted underneath it.



Which brings me back to the Fourth of July, and a genuinely uncomfortable thought: maybe the founders would recognize this moment more than the Clinton era, when the personal was vey political. They didn’t expect virtue from their leaders — they expected institutions strong enough to survive leaders without it. The personal-is-political era was arguably the anomaly, not the norm.



The personal hasn’t stopped being political. But it’s not disqualifying either. And those are very different things.