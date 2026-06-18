Introducing: How She Led to Me

A new Substack from Kate Andersen Brower

Every great person has a woman behind their story. Mine is named Valerie. My mother, Valerie Andersen, pumped gas to put herself through the University of California at Berkeley. Her father didn’t think she should go there, he wanted her to think smaller. This was the 1960s — and she was already the kind of woman who didn’t wait for permission. Spirited, principled, a feminist who stood up for what was right and didn’t back down, she shaped everything about who I am before I ever knew she was doing it. She still does. Long before I was covering the most powerful people in Washington, she was showing me what real strength looks like. I’ve spent my career writing about presidents, first ladies, and the people who make the White House run every day - along with the unsung women who have shaped the country. And again and again, when I ask leaders and trailblazers what made them who they are, the answer almost always leads back to a woman.

That’s what How She Led to Me is about. Every week I’ll sit down with a Washington mover and shaker — a politician, a journalist, a military leader, a strategist, a power player — and ask them one question: Who is the woman who shaped you most and why? Maybe it’s a woman in Congress or a First Lady. Maybe it’s their mom. Maybe it’s a history teacher they haven’t thought about in thirty years. The answers, I promise, will surprise you. Because the women who change us rarely make the headlines. But they change everything. We can learn from the lessons they passed down. I’m Kate Andersen Brower — author of We the Women with Norah O’Donnell, The Residence, First Women, First in Line, Team of Five, and Elizabeth Taylor. I’ve interviewed presidents and first ladies, and I covered the White House for Bloomberg News. But this might be the most important conversation I’ve ever started. It began with Valerie. Join me. Subscribe below. And tell me: who led you to you? — Kate

[Subscribe — it’s free] Every week. Stories of the women who made Washington.