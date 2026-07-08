Kate Brower

Kate Brower

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How She Led To Me: Brooke Baldwin

Who Shaped Her, Whose Example Served as a Warning Sign, and Who Gives her Tough Love When She Needs It
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Kate Brower and Brooke Baldwin
Jul 08, 2026

Brooke Baldwin doesn’t do guarded. Nearly two decades anchoring at CNN, writing a bestselling book Huddle, about how women can harness their collective power, hosting a Netflix show, and now writing Unraveling — a Substack where she says the quiet part out loud every week. Like I told her, she is my therapist ;).

I asked her the question this series is built on: which woman made you who you are. She gave me three. An icon who she never thought she’d get the chance to meet. A mother whose forty-year marriage taught her everything about shrinking — and everything about leaving. And a legendary confidante whose advice always starts with “are you having sex?”

She holds nothing back. Watch above.

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