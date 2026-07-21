Live with Joy Reid and Kate Brower

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If this is your first time here - hi. I’m Kate. I spend my time digging into the women who history skipped over in my New York Times bestselling books WE THE WOMEN, FIRST WOMEN, and THE RESIDENCE, and looking into the ones shaping things right now. Joy-Ann Reid was the perfect person to ask: who led her to her.

I know I’m taking one particular piece of advice handed down from her mom’s best friend to my grave. Take a listen and subscribe to my Substack if you want to hear a once-a-week conversation with authors, big-name journalists, screenwriters, and politicians about the women who have shaped their lives. It’s called “How She Led To Me.”

And please consider a paid subscription so that I can keep asking the questions most people don’t get asked: Who Led To You?