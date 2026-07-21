Kate Brower

Kate Brower

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
Generate transcript
A transcript unlocks clips, previews, and editing.

Live with Joy Reid and Kate Brower

A recording from Kate Brower's live video
Kate Brower's avatar
Joy-Ann Reid's avatar
Kate Brower and Joy-Ann Reid
Jul 21, 2026
Get more from Kate Brower in the Substack app
Available for iOS and Android

If this is your first time here - hi. I’m Kate. I spend my time digging into the women who history skipped over in my New York Times bestselling books WE THE WOMEN, FIRST WOMEN, and THE RESIDENCE, and looking into the ones shaping things right now. Joy-Ann Reid was the perfect person to ask: who led her to her.

I know I’m taking one particular piece of advice handed down from her mom’s best friend to my grave. Take a listen and subscribe to my Substack if you want to hear a once-a-week conversation with authors, big-name journalists, screenwriters, and politicians about the women who have shaped their lives. It’s called “How She Led To Me.”

And please consider a paid subscription so that I can keep asking the questions most people don’t get asked: Who Led To You?

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Kate Brower · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture