Kate Brower

Kate Brower

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Kate Brower
18h

Thank you, Serena. I think the more people know about the kindness and empathy displayed - often in secret - by other First Ladies the starker the contrast is today.

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Timboho
18h

Very well written piece, Kate. Thank you for sharing your research and knowledge. The difference here is the Eastwing and all first ladies prior to this one operated with honesty, class, and dignity. This Eastwing, or what’s left of it resembles the ruins of the Eastwing and is defined by dishonesty, narcissism, and cruelty.

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