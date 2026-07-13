A week ago, a journalist from The Standard, a British newspaper, called me with a simple question: how — and why — has Melania Trump suddenly made so much money as First Lady? She is still in the job, she has work to do that doesn’t involve enriching herself. But, as I’ve written over the years, she is a Trump through and through and she is always looking at the bottom line.

We may not see much of her, but trust me, the first lady is hard at work. It’s just that she’s mostly working for herself.

I’ve spent years writing about the women who’ve held this strange, undefined, unpaid job. So I gave the journalist my honest answer: First ladies can get rich off being first lady because there was never an official rule against it. Like most things, the Trumps have blown through the guardrails of decency.

We can debate whether the position should be paid - Laura Bush was against the idea. “I don’t think so,” she said, “there are plenty of perks, believe me.” And it’s an open question whether a presidential spouse should be able to continue a paid job. That will certainly be an issue when there is a First Gentleman someday.

What I do know is this, we should rethink putting some rules in place that would stop what we’re seeing now.

Let’s start with the staggering numbers:

$17.2 million. That’s what Melania Trump brought in during 2025, according to her husband’s 2026 federal financial disclosure. That’s nothing compared to the $2.2 billion President Trump amassed last year, but it’s astounding given the median American family’s income was $83,000 in 2024 and Americans are struggling just to get by.

The money moves through an entity called MKT World LLC, registered out of Palm Beach, built specifically to license Melania’s name, image, and story. And it’s been busy:

- $10.71 million from a licensing deal tied to “Melania,” the Amazon MGM Studios documentary about her life. Amazon reportedly paid around $40 million to acquire the rights.

- $6.01 million from the sale of NFTs and digital collectibles — a figure that jumped 28 times over what she made from NFTs the year before.

- $521,161 from her memoir, Melania, published by Skyhorse in October 2024, which landed at the top of the New York Times nonfiction bestseller list.

Add it up and you get a sitting First Lady pulling in more money in a single year than most Americans will see in their lifetimes. And Democrats on the Hill, including Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representative Hank Johnson, are now asking the obvious question: was that $40 million Amazon deal a legitimate media acquisition, or a very expensive favor to a White House that regulates the very industry Amazon operates in? Call it what you want — access, influence, pay-to-play — but $40 million, or anything like it, has never been paid to a sitting First Lady. Yes, they make money when they leave, but the sacred duty of the job has always been to use their influence to make a real difference in American’s lives.

Now, the part where I get on my soapbox. I’m always honest with my readers - and I’m grateful to you for being one of them - since Trump became an unavoidable topic of discussion (I should know, I interviewed him in 2018), I’ve tried not to be partisan. I never want to make anyone feel judged for what they believe in, but, at the same time, as a journalist and historian who covered the Obama White House for Bloomberg News and who wrote The Residence about the dedicated household staff, I hold the presidency in high esteem and I am so disappointed. The cultural norms and values that most of us hold dear are being trampled and we feel powerless to do anything about it. If you feel this way, please know that I am with you. We all should remind our children, and anyone else who needs to hear it, what the expectations have always been for the people we elect to the White House.

I spent years buried in the history of this job — every first lady from Eleanor Roosevelt and Jacqueline Kennedy to Michelle Obama — while researching my book First Women, and one thing became clear: this has never, ever been a role people used to get rich. Yes, Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton have been paid millions of dollars for their books and speeches, but while they were in the White House they had the decency to wait until they finished the job.

It’s not even a real job, legally speaking. The First Lady’s position isn’t in the Constitution. It doesn’t come with a salary. It’s what historians call an “office of honor” — you get the title, the platform, the East Wing staff (or whatever we call it these days), and none of the pay. For most of the women who’ve held it, that wasn’t a loophole to exploit. It was practically a point of pride.

Take Rosalynn Carter. When she got her first look at the Carters’ monthly White House food bill in 1976 — about $600 — she was horrified. Genuinely rattled. (Everyone is shocked to learn that the president and the First Lady pay for their own food.) The Carters started eating leftovers to keep costs down, in the actual White House, because Rosalynn didn’t want to be seen as living large on the public’s dime. The family was so careful about propriety that they were barred from accepting gifts worth more than $100. Their daughter Amy had to return a $150 gold bracelet. She had to give back a coral carving that the Pope had given her. The Pope.

Or Barbara Bush, who used to practically dare people to be shocked by how frugal the White House kitchen was run. When I asked her if she was like other First Ladies and surprised when she got her first food bill, she replied: “If they were shocked, there’s something wrong with them... We had lots of guests... But the bill would come and it would say, ‘One egg: eighteen cents.’... It’s cheaper to eat at the White House.” That’s not a joke about austerity. That’s a first lady bragging about how little she spent.

Even Jackie Kennedy — a woman who loved beautiful things, who redefined American style from the White House — reorganized her own household staff because she thought the food bill had gotten too high. Nancy Reagan took real heat over a set of White House china, and even that firestorm was about privately donated funds for state functions, not a personal payday. Not one dollar of it landed in her pocket.

That is the tradition Melania Trump is breaking. Not a law — nothing about MKT World LLC appears to be illegal. But a norm that’s held for generations: you don’t cash in on the East Wing - at least not while you’re living in it.

And this has been going on longer than you think

The $17.2 million isn’t a one-off. It’s the latest chapter of something I’ve watched unfold for years, and it started well before the NFTs.

Back in 2022, records show Melania was paid nearly $250,000 or more for speaking at Log Cabin Republican events — three separate payments of that size in a single month, right after her husband announced he was running again. In 2024, another Log Cabin Republican event paid her $237,500, filed simply as a “speaking engagement.” And then, ahead of her memoir’s release that fall, her publisher, Skyhorse, sent CNN something almost nobody in the history of the East Wing has ever tried: a contract demanding CNN pay $250,000 for an interview with her, plus a nondisclosure agreement with $100,000 “liquidated damages” for every breach. Skyhorse later called it an internal mistake and CNN never signed it. Maybe it really was a mix-up. But you don’t accidentally draft a formal licensing contract with signature lines for a former first lady’s literary agent unless the idea of charging a quarter million dollars for an interview is already sitting comfortably somewhere in the building.

I told CNN at the time, and I’ll say it again here: “It’s totally unprecedented. No former first lady has ever done that.” Anita McBride, who runs the Legacies of America’s First Ladies Initiative at American University, put it even more plainly: “It is a consistent practice with Mrs. Trump to make the choices that work for her and to be unburdened by any past practice by anyone else. She is her own enterprise when it comes to everything in her life.”

She is her own enterprise. Think about that phrase for a second, because it gets at the heart of the matter. Every first lady before her operated as part of something — a partnership, a family, an administration, a country she represented without a paycheck. Melania Trump operates as a brand. The NFTs and the documentary didn’t come out of nowhere in 2025. They’re just the fully mature version of an instinct that’s been visible since at least 2022: if people want access to her name, her voice, her story, they pay for it, full stop, no exceptions for journalists or historians or the institution of the presidency itself.

The thing that bothers me most though is the wasted opportunity. It’s not just that past first ladies didn’t enrich themselves while they were in the White House. It’s what they did with the power instead.

Eleanor Roosevelt forever changed the scope of the position and she led with empathy. On Christmas Day in 1942, she was visiting wounded soldiers at Walter Reed, something she did frequently during World War II. She stopped at the bedside of Private Hardie Robbins, a high school music teacher whose hands had been badly burned when his Army transport was torpedoed off North Africa. She asked him what he wanted to do once his bandages came off. He said he wanted to play the piano again — so, she wrote to his commanding officer and told him he was welcome to practice on the piano at the White House. Robbins called it the start of a friendship. After seventeen months in the hospital, he became a regular there, playing Beethoven and Tchaikovsky on the Steinway. As he put it: "Great people do not intend to be great. They simply have that inherent integrity that unfolds and strengthens with adversity."

It didn’t end with Eleanor. When a residence staffer’s child was born with a disability, Mamie Eisenhower asked the mother and baby to move into the White House with her. When Lady Bird Johnson found out a butler’s wife was battling cancer, she picked up the phone, called two of the top oncologists in New York, and had them on a plane to Washington that same day. Before a trip to South Korea, Nancy Reagan learned about two Korean children who desperately needed heart surgery — so she started working the phones, and by the time the Reagans were flying home on Air Force One, staff had been bumped to commercial flights so those two kids could fly back with them and get operated on in the US.

One White House butler’s son put it better than I ever could: “The first lady can pick up the telephone and change your life.”

That’s the job. That’s what the platform is actually for — not a documentary deal, not an NFT drop, but a direct line to power that you spend on someone who has none. That’s what I think about when I see the $17.2 million figure. Melania Trump has the same telephone Mamie Eisenhower had. She’s just calling different people.

I want to take you back to 2018, because I wrote about this at the time and I don’t think people remember how early the warning signs showed up.

In a rare interview that December, Melania sat down with Sean Hannity and said the hardest part of being first lady was dealing with “opportunists who are using my name.” Not the opioid crisis. Not the kids she’d met who were being bullied. Not the family she’d just visited at the border, separated from their kids. When Hannity asked if the criticism hurt her, she said, “It doesn’t hurt. The problem is they’re writing history and it’s not correct.” The whole interview, in other words, was about her. Her legacy, her name, her feelings about the press.

I remember thinking: that’s the tell. Compare that to Michelle Obama, who once stood at a podium and said, “People are sorting through our shoes and our hair... We take our bangs and we stand in front of important things the world needs to see. And eventually, people stop looking at the bangs, and start looking at the things we’re standing in front of. That’s the power of our role.” That’s the difference in one sentence — using the platform to point at something bigger than yourself, versus using it to defend your own name.

The public noticed, too. Melania’s favorability cratered that same week — down 11 points in two months, to 43%, with unfavorable ratings climbing right alongside it. This was the same fall she wore a jacket reading “I really don’t care, do u?” on her way to visit migrant children at the border, and later admitted it actually was a message to the press. Small. Petty. Not the kind of thing you do if you see the job as bigger than yourself.

Call me old-fashioned, but I think traditions matter. When Joe Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, Melania Trump became the first modern first lady to skip one of the quietest and most moving rituals in American politics: walking your successor through the private residence.

It sounds small. It isn’t. Bess Truman did it for Mamie Eisenhower. Hillary Clinton did it for Laura Bush, walking her to the dressing-room window and telling her, “Your mother-in-law stood right here and told me that from this window you can see straight down into the Rose Garden and also over to the Oval Office.” Laura Bush did it for Michelle Obama — twice, once with her daughters, so Sasha and Malia could see which bedrooms they’d like best, and so Jenna and Barbara could show them how to slide down the Residence banister. Even Rosalynn Carter, humiliated by her husband’s landslide loss, still walked Nancy Reagan through the second and third floors, describing the American paintings she’d chosen, even if she cut the tour short and kept the thermostat at a pointed 65 degrees. “The chill in her manner,” Nancy wrote, “matched the chill in the room.” Chilly, sure. But Rosalynn still showed up.

Melania didn’t show up for Jill Biden at all. No tour, no tea, no handoff of the small, human knowledge that only the woman leaving that house can give the woman walking into it.

I bring this up because it’s the same instinct, just a warm-up act. The walkthrough tradition, like the financial restraint tradition, was never written down anywhere. Nobody could fine her for skipping it. It only worked because everyone before her agreed it was worth doing anyway — a shred of grace extended to a stranger who happened to be about to live your life. Once you’re willing to blow past one unwritten rule because it’s inconvenient or you simply don’t feel like it, the next one gets easier. By the time we get to a $40 million documentary deal and a Palm Beach LLC, it isn’t really a new character trait. It’s the same one, just with bigger numbers attached.

I think there are a few honest answers, and I want to give you all of them, because I don’t think this is as simple as “greed,” even though it’s tempting to just say that and move on.

One: the modern attention economy makes this possible in a way it simply wasn’t for Rosalynn Carter or Barbara Bush. There was no NFT market in 1976. There was no eight-figure streaming deal for a documentary about a president’s spouse. The tools to monetize proximity to power didn’t exist yet. Now they do, and someone was always going to be the first to use them.

Two: the Trumps, as a family, have never really operated by the old unwritten rules of Washington propriety. That’s true whether you find it refreshing or alarming, and I’ve talked to people who feel genuinely both ways. This isn’t a family that sees a distinction between “the brand” and “the office” the way, say, the Bushes did. The documentary, the NFTs, the memoir — they’re not a departure from how the Trumps have always done business. They’re consistent with it.

Three, and this is the one I keep coming back to: nobody stopped her. There’s no law that says a First Lady can’t run a licensing business out of Palm Beach while living in the White House. The guardrails here were always social, not legal — a shared sense, going back decades, of what you just don’t do. And shared norms only work as long as everyone agrees to be bound by them. The second someone decides they don’t apply to her, there’s genuinely nothing on the books to stop it.

So a week ago when a journalist asked me whether first ladies typically use their position to enrich themselves? I gave a resounding no. No way. That’s not spin, that’s history. From Jackie to Michelle, the women who’ve held this job have treated the financial restraint as part of the deal, sometimes uncomfortably so, sometimes as a genuine point of personal pride. It was never written down anywhere that they had to. They just did.

Melania Trump is the exception, and I don’t think we should slide past how unusual that actually is. We’ve normalized it startlingly fast — $17.2 million barely made a ripple in the news cycle beyond a few days of headlines and a Senate inquiry that will likely go nowhere. But step back for a second. A sitting First Lady is now running what is, structurally, a media and licensing company, with entertainment studios and NFT marketplaces as counterparties, while her husband’s administration regulates those very industries. We used to argue about china patterns. Now we’re arguing about eight-figure documentary deals and whether they count as a conflict of interest.

I don’t have a tidy bow to put on this. I’m not going to tell you it’s unprecedented and leave it there, because I think the more interesting story is the one about how quickly a hundred years of unwritten rules can just... stop mattering, once one person decides they will. The norm didn’t get repealed. It just got ignored, and it turns out that was enough.