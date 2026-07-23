I’m going to the Library of Congress later today for an event about First Ladies and Fashion. From Mary Todd Lincoln’s mourning clothes to Melania Trump’s infamous jacket, first ladies have always expressed themselves through what they wear. And it’s made me think about how much has changed in terms of what we expect from a first lady. She was once the mother of the nation – albeit an impossible assignment for anyone – and now she is either a target of loathing, fascination, or adoration.

Absence, in this case, has not made the heart grow fonder. A CNN poll from the spring was the worst ever recorded for a first lady at that point in her husband’s presidency. Melania received a negative 12 (that means her unfavorable rating outweighed her favorable rating by 12 points). Just to put that in context, Laura Bush was at a +46 and Michelle Obama was a +42 at the same point.

Donald Trump is now 18 months into his second term. He is everywhere, while his wife is seemingly nowhere. I’ve written about Melania’s absence from public view, and today I want to look at the numbers. Below I’ve listed the events that Michelle Obama and Jill Biden did in the same 18-month period compared with the last 18 months and how little we see or hear from Melania Trump.

We have the receipts to show her absence from American public life. The question is, does it matter? I happen to think it does.

Eighteen months in, Michelle Obama and Jill Biden had each established a running policy identity — Let’s Move!, Hidden Helpers, a solo trip into a warzone — they engaged with the public every week, sometimes daily. And yes, some of their events were performative, but they were part of the zeitgeist and their initiatives helped people along the way. By contrast Melania Trump created Be Best much later in her first term and it lacked a clear message. Her second term, so far, hasn’t led to the creation of a new policy platform: the events she does are scattered and feel stilted. The one moment that broke that pattern — the April 9 Epstein statement — was all about her. And it backfired wildly in the court of public opinion.

A press tally as of mid-2025 put her at 19 public appearance days for the term versus 40 at the same point in her first term — so about half the pace of a term already considered unusually scarce.

I used public events from archives and news coverage to show the contrast in the first 18 months between the three most recent first ladies. Please note this is not entirely complete because no one keeps a thorough running tally, but I think it gives a good sense of the differences between these three women in terms of public engagement and what they feel they owe the country:

Michelle Obama (Jan 2009 – Jul 2010)

Regular public engagement from day one, building toward a signature policy campaign:

- Feb 2009 — Visits Dept. of Education, HUD, Dept. of Interior in quick succession

- Feb 26, 2009 — Hosts Stevie Wonder’s Gershwin Award concert

- Mar 3, 2009 — Women’s History Month visit to Arlington’s servicewomen’s memorial

- Mar 20, 2009 — Breaks ground on the White House Kitchen Garden

- Apr 1–2, 2009 — Visits Buckingham Palace with Queen Elizabeth II; G-20 spouses program in London

- Apr 21, 2009 — Hosts event with Rosalynn Carter and Jill Biden (then VP spouse)

- May 13, 2009 — Communities In Schools board event

- May 16, 2009 — UC Merced commencement address

- Throughout 2009 — regular school and military-family visits

- Feb 9, 2010 — Launches “Let’s Move!” national childhood-obesity campaign; Obama creates a companion federal task force

- Feb 19, 2010 — Philadelphia trip promoting the Fresh Food Financing Initiative

By the 18-month mark she’d moved from frequent low-key visits into a fully launched, named national initiative.

Jill Biden (Jan 2021 – Jul 2022)

Frequent and many trips abroad:

- Late Jan 2021 — Within her first week: governors’ spouses event, Latino community event, D.C. health clinic visit

- Feb 2021 — Building a policy agenda while still teaching at NOVA community college

- Apr 2021 — Visits Sauk Community College, Illinois

- Jun 22, 2021 — Vaccination remarks at Jackson State University

- Jun 29–30, 2021 — Multi-city vaccine-outreach trip: Dallas/Houston, then Phoenix

- Jul 2021 — First solo international trip: Tokyo, meets PM Suga and Emperor Naruhito

- Nov 2021 — Launches Hidden Helpers Coalition with the Elizabeth Dole Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project

- Feb 2022 — Publicly acknowledges free community college was dropped from Build Back Better

- May 2022 — Visits Romania and Slovakia; unannounced trip into Uzhhorod, Ukraine to meet Olena Zelenska

- Jul 2022 — Remarks at UnidosUS conference (drew controversy for a comment about Latino Americans)

By 18 months she had a solo foreign trip, an unannounced wartime visit to Ukraine, and a signature campaign in place.

Melania Trump, first term (Jan 2017 – Jul 2018)

Slow start, then a delayed but real policy launch:

- Jan 20, 2017 — Inauguration

- Stayed in New York rather than the White House until after Barron finished the school year — a deliberate, publicly explained absence spanning roughly the first five months

- May 19–27, 2017 — Joins Trump’s first foreign trip: Saudi Arabia, Israel, Vatican City, Brussels, Sicily; visits Bambino Gesù pediatric hospital in Rome

- Scattered joint appearances (state dinners, Oval Office visits with foreign leaders) through the rest of 2017

- Mar 13–20, 2018 — Meets with tech policy executives (Amazon, Snap) ahead of a children’s initiative

- May 7, 2018 — Launches “Be Best,” her signature initiative, in the Rose Garden — roughly 15.5 months into the term

Melania Trump, second term (Jan 2025 – Jul 2026)

Sparse and spaced out, punctuated by one unscripted news moment:

- Jan 20, 2025 — Inauguration

- Jan 21, 2025 — National Day of Prayer Service

- Jan 24, 2025 — Visits Pacific Palisades fire damage, Los Angeles

- Feb 22, 2025 — Co-hosts National Governors Association dinner

- Apr 21, 2025 — Hosts the 2025 Easter Egg Roll

- Jun 11, 2025 — “Les Misérables” opening night, Kennedy Center

- Sep 11, 2025 — 9/11 Memorial wreath-laying

- Sep 16–18, 2025 — UK trip, meets King Charles III and Queen Camilla

- Sep 23, 2025 — Speaks at “Fostering the Future Together” event during UN General Assembly week

- Oct 5, 2025 — Navy 250th anniversary event, USS George H.W. Bush

- Oct 10, 2025 — Announces reunification of 8 Ukrainian children with family

- Dec 1, 2025 — Joint appearance with Usha Vance at Red Cross holiday event, Joint Base Andrews

- Jan 28, 2026 — Rings NYSE opening bell, promoting her documentary

- Feb 20, 2026 — Donates inaugural gown to the Smithsonian

- Apr 9, 2026 — Unscheduled, unscripted White House statement denying Epstein ties — no press notice given in advance

- Jun 9, 2026 — Presidential AI Challenge Awards Ceremony remarks

- Jun 11, 2026 — Launches “Fostering the Future Accounts” at Treasury

- Jun 15, 2026 — UFC Freedom 250 at the White House

- Jul 4, 2026 — “Salute to America” 250th anniversary event

We can all decide for ourselves whether seeing the first lady matters. I happen to think that it does, and that she has a powerful platform to do good. Betty Ford said, “I am an ordinary woman who was called onstage at an extraordinary time.” I hope every first lady sees themselves this way - with humility and grace.

That stage is sadly empty today.