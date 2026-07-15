Practice, Humility, Repeat: The Making of America's First Female Archivist

Colleen Shogan is one of the most successful political scientists and historians, male or female. She was the first woman to lead the U.S. Archives. President Biden appointed her in 2023; President Trump fired her two years later without explanation. The real reason wasn't hard to guess — his lingering resentment toward the National Archives over its role in the Justice Department's investigation into his handling of classified documents at Mar-a-Lago.

But Colleen hasn’t flinched, in part because of how she was raised. She has since launched In Pursuit which provides insight and context from historians, journalists, and even former presidents into the great leaders of the country.

She is the embodiment of grace under pressure, which is something she learned playing high school volleyball.

I hope you take a listen!