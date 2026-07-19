Today is July 19. In 1848, that date fell on a Wednesday, and a few hundred people packed into the Wesleyan Chapel in Seneca Falls, New York, for a convention nobody expected to matter.

They were wrong. It’s one of the most consequential two-day meetings in American history. And 178 years later, almost to the hour, the fight those women started isn’t won. It’s being pushed backward.

When Norah O’Donnell and I were working on our book, We The Women: The Hidden Heroes Who Shaped America, we were delighted and outraged in equal measure. The way that suffragists fought for the vote was inspirational, but the fact that they had to fight so hard made us indignant.

In 1840, Elizabeth Cady Stanton and Lucretia Mott traveled to London for the World Anti-Slavery Convention. Two educated, committed abolitionists, ready to create change. Instead, the men running the show told them to sit down and watch from behind a curtain — because they were women.

They were furious and that fury simmered for eight years. Then, on July 13, 1848, a handful of Quaker women sat around a table and decided they were done waiting. Stanton later said she “poured out . . . the torrent of my long-accumulating discontent with such vehemence and indignation” that she implored the women gathered at the table to “do or dare anything.” Within days they’d placed an ad in the Seneca County Courier — almost no notice, no expectations. More than 300 people showed up anyway.

Here’s the move that makes Seneca Falls one of the great flexes in American political writing: Stanton didn’t write a new manifesto. She hijacked the old one.

She grabbed the Declaration of Independence off the table and started editing Thomas Jefferson in real time. “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal” became “that all men and women are created equal.” Line by line, she mapped the grievances of the colonies onto the grievances of American women — turning the country’s founding myth into an indictment of its founders’ sons.

When Norah talks about this her eyes fill with tears.

The Declaration of Sentiments lists sixteen counts of “absolute tyranny” of man over woman. Women couldn’t vote. A married woman was, in the law’s own words, “civilly dead.” (Coverture was a very scary and very real legal doctrine.) And there’s a line that still lands like a gut punch: men had worked “to destroy her confidence in her own powers, to lessen her self-respect, and to make her willing to lead a dependent and abject life.”

That’s powerful stuff.

One hundred people signed it, including the famous abolitionist leader Frederick Douglass, whose support tipped the debate over whether to even include the demand for the vote — the most “radical” plank on the list. The backlash was immediate: newspapers mocked the whole affair as “an insane and ludicrous farce,” and some signers, spooked by the ridicule, took their names back off the document.

It took 72 more years to get to the 19th Amendment. Seventy-two years. Only one of the original 68 signers, Charlotte Woodward Pierce, was still alive in 1920 — and she was too sick to make it to the polls. This is how hard women fought: they built a movement they knew they, personally, might not live to see win. And they built it anyway.

Here’s the part that doesn’t fit neatly into an inspirational post, and shouldn’t be glossed over: no Black women were invited to Seneca Falls.

Sojourner Truth wasn’t there. She didn’t need an invitation to make history — three years later, at a women’s rights convention in Akron, Ohio, she stood up and asked a room full of people who assumed womanhood meant fragility: “Ain’t I a woman?” She’d been enslaved, sold at nine years old, and had fought in court and won to get her own son back from enslavement. “I can carry as much as any man,” she said, “and can eat as much too, if I can get it.”

The movement Seneca Falls launched would spend the next several decades making the same exclusion again and again.

I’m not defending it, because of course Black women should have been invited to Seneca Falls, but men like Thomas Jefferson and George Washington - both slaveholders themselves - remain glorified while in American history, these “messy” women don’t necessarily get to keep their pedestals.

Which brings me to Susan B. Anthony — and to a double standard I wonder about.

Anthony’s record is genuinely complicated. When the 15th Amendment enfranchised Black men but not women, she and Stanton opposed it — with language that was flatly racist, arguing white women deserved the vote first. Anthony reportedly later asked Frederick Douglass, the man whose vote at Seneca Falls helped save her own cause, not to appear on stage with white suffragists so as not to offend white southerners. That is deplorable.

And that history is real. It should be taught. But watch what happens to it. When New York finally built its first statue to honor suffragists in Central Park in 2020, the design showed only Anthony and Stanton. Critics called it a whitewash — correctly. So it got redesigned to add Sojourner Truth, as it should have been. Then scholars pointed out the redesign implied a partnership that never existed. The statue couldn’t just stand there. It got renegotiated, twice, in public, because it was not 100 percent correct. And we can certainly debate whether the statue should include other Black suffragists, including the great Mary Church Terrell, a pioneering civil rights activist and one of the first Black women to earn a college degree. But the fact of the matter is these women matter and they deserve their own statues, even if they differed in their approaches and even if they made mistakes.

God knows Thomas Jefferson and George Washington did. Jefferson enslaved more than 600 people while writing “all men are created equal.” Washington held more than 300 people in bondage at Mount Vernon. Their faces are still on our money. Their names are still on our capital, our monuments, our currency. Nobody is redesigning Mount Rushmore.

Women don’t get that leeway. A flawed woman becomes A Flawed Woman — a cautionary tale, a debate, a redesign. A flawed man stays a Founding Father: “complicated,” “a product of his time.” I’m not defending Anthony’s worst instincts. I’m pointing out that treating women’s failures as disqualifying and men’s as “context” is the exact instinct Stanton wrote against in 1848 — the demand that women be twice as good to be considered half as legitimate.

And now we are watching the backtrack happen in real time.

Here’s the part that should make evert American angry: Seneca Falls didn’t just launch a slow, steady march forward. It launched a fight that gets won, then clawed back, then has to be fought all over again. We are living through one of the claw-backs right now.

Four years after Roe was overturned, abortion is banned or under serious threat in 22 states — 41% of American women of reproductive age, cut off from care in their own state. The gender pay gap widened for two years running, the first time that’s happened since the government started tracking it in the 1960s - I didn’t realize this depressing fact until I started researching this article. And this spring, the Supreme Court gutted Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act, hollowing out the exact tool built to fight the racialized voter suppression that kept plenty of Black Americans away from the ballot box well past 1920.

Redistricting is where that suppression actually happens - behind the scenes. Draw district lines to split a Black community across three districts, or cram it into one, and you don’t need to stop a single person from voting; you’ve just made sure their votes can’t add up to a win anywhere. The Court’s answer, in effect: states now have far more room to draw maps that dilute Black voting power, and far less exposure for doing it.

None of that is a coincidence. It is rights, won, being taken back — on purpose, one ruling and one statehouse at a time.

Stanton wrote that men had tried “to destroy her confidence in her own powers.” Read that next to what I just outlined. It doesn’t feel like 1848. It feels like 2026.

So here’s my “on this day”: 178 years ago, a handful of imperfect, furious, uninvited women rewrote the most famous sentence in American history because they refused to wait for permission, and then spent 72 years — most of their lives — fighting for a vote most of them never got to cast. They didn’t get everything right. Nobody does. That was never the point. The point is that rights aren’t an inheritance you get to keep quietly. And that is why whenever a female friend tells me she didn’t vote because she doesn’t trust any politician, I can understand it, but I definitely don’t agree with it. Blood was spilled so that they could vote. It is a fight that all marginalized groups in our society have to keep winning.

We’re in the middle of that fight again. Act like it.

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