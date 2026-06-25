She Led the U.S. Navy. Then Pete Hegseth Fired Her.

What does it take to become the first woman to lead the United States Navy? If you ask Admiral Lisa Franchetti, it starts with a cookout. A chance encounter during freshman orientation at Northwestern — where she was studying journalism and planning to report from the Middle East — led her to ROTC, and the rest, as they say, is history.

In my very first episode of How She Led To Me, Admiral Franchetti talks about the women who shaped her, the mentor who built a newsletter by hand to connect 80 women scattered across the fleet, the chief engineer who told her he would make sure she failed, and the mantra she’s carried since college: learn all you can, do your best, and don’t worry about what you can’t control. She is warm, funny, and 5’2” — and she ran the U.S. Navy until February 2025, when Pete Hegseth fired her without explanation. Her removal left the military without a single female four-star officer for the first time in years. This conversation is a reminder of everything that was lost — and everything she built that can’t be taken away.