I’ve known Anita McBride for a long time. When I was a White House reporter working for Bloomberg News she was the first person I’d call for context on White House history. She knew it well. She had worked for 3 presidents, she was chief of staff to First Lady Laura Bush, and now she leads the First Ladies Initiative at American University, and is the co-chair of In Pursuit. Oh, and she’s written several books, including Remember the First Ladies. But I wasn’t prepared for what she went through as a child to get there….
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She Lost Her Mother When She Was 3. The Only Photo She Has is a School Picture - Her Mother Standing in a Black Dress while Every Other Girl is in White.
"How She Led To Me" with Laura Bush's Chief of Staff Anita McBride
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