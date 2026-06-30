Kate Brower

Kate Brower

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Valerie Andersen
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There is a lot of unfinished business so we shouldn’t get so smug and self righteous.The vulnerability of the 14th Amendment is a lesson learned.Great/eloquent story Kate!

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