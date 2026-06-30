In 1776, a nine-year-old boy named James Forten stood outside the Pennsylvania State House and listened to a stranger read the Declaration of Independence aloud for the first time. He was free, Black, and about to spend his teenage years fighting for the country that document described. At fourteen, he served as a privateer in the Revolution, was captured by the British, and was held for months on a prison ship in New York Harbor before he made it home to Philadelphia.

Eighty years later, on July 4, 1855, his granddaughter sat by a window in that same city and listened to fireworks she had no desire to watch.

Charlotte Forten Grimké, circa 1870. Courtesy of the the New York Public Library.

Charlotte Forten was eighteen years old, the descendant of a Revolutionary War veteran, and yet she felt nothing but contempt for the holiday. “The patriots, poor fools, were celebrating the anniversary of their vaunted independence,” she wrote in her diary that night. “Strange that they cannot feel their own degradation—the weight of the chains which they have imposed upon themselves.”

This is the tension at the center of America’s founding story, and it’s one we’re still grappling with as our country heads toward its 250th birthday: women and people of color weren’t absent from the Revolution. They were never absent. James Forten heard the Declaration in person. He fought for it. He bled for it. But by the time his granddaughter came of age, the nation he’d risked his life for had no place for her at its table — not at the ice cream shop she was turned away from in 1857, not in the citizenship the Dred Scott decision denied her, not in the textbooks that would spend the next century writing people like her grandfather out of the story entirely.

She wasn’t missing from the Revolution. She was missing from the memory of it.

That’s the distinction historian (and my friend) Lindsay M. Chervinsky draws in her piece “Who Gets to Claim 1776?”, published this week as the country gears up for its semi-quincentennial. Chervinsky points out that barely half of Americans currently plan to celebrate July Fourth this year, and the disengagement splits hard along generational and partisan lines. Her diagnosis isn’t apathy. It’s that too many Americans have never been shown themselves in the founding story — “few women have found themselves in the chunky history books,” as she puts it, and people of color have felt locked out by a narrative built entirely around a handful of famous white men. (“Chunky history books.” I love it.)

But as Chervinsky lays out, that narrative was always incomplete. Women raised $300,000 for the Continental Army in Philadelphia alone, sewing thousands of shirts by hand. They served as nurses, cooks, and laundresses at a rate of one for every ten soldiers. Mercy Otis Warren published satire that stoked Patriot sentiment years before a shot was fired at Lexington. Some regiments of the Continental Army were a quarter Black, men who understood, as Charlotte Forten’s grandfather did, that their own freedom and the nation’s were bound together. None of this is a footnote to the Revolution. It is the Revolution.

Norah O’Donnell and I learned that when we researched our book We The Women. It angered us, but it also propelled us forward each time we learned a name we had never heard before.

What is so infuriating is the part Charlotte Forten’s life illustrates so precisely: many of the people who built the country got erased from the story of how it was built. Her diaries survived only by accident — preserved by her husband, Reverend Francis Grimké, and left unpublished until the 1950s, when a historian finally transcribed them. Most women’s writing from that era wasn’t so lucky. It was thrown away, because, as one historian put it, people simply didn’t think women’s thoughts were worth saving.

So when Charlotte Forten sat at that window in 1855, furious at a country celebrating a freedom it withheld from her, she wasn’t rejecting the Revolution. She was the Revolution’s unfinished business. Her grandfather had earned a claim to that founding as legitimate as any signer’s. She inherited the claim and watched the country refuse to honor it.

That refusal is the real reason so many Americans feel locked out of July Fourth today. It was never that women and people of color weren’t part of the fight for independence. It’s that history didn’t bother to remember them doing it. Chervinsky is right that the republic doesn’t survive another 250 years on box-office fireworks and a parade. It survives when people see an honest reflection of themselves in the story — not a flattering one, not a sanitized one, but an accurate one, with the privateers and the seamstresses and the diary-keepers in the frame alongside the men in those “chunky history books.”

Charlotte Forten got her answer, eventually, just not in her lifetime. She helped found the National Association of Colored Women in 1896. Her husband co-founded the NAACP in 1909. She spent her life pushing the country toward the promise her grandfather had fought for and never fully received, and she died in 1914 having moved that promise forward, inch by inch, the same way every generation since 1776 has had to.

This July Fourth, as the country counts down to 250, the question worth sitting with isn’t whether women and people of color belong in the founding story. They were already there, in the room, on the ships, in the encampments, listening to the Declaration read aloud for the first time. The question is whether we’re finally ready to remember them.