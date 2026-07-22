Thomas wrote The Unfinished Business of 1776. Take a listen to what makes him hopeful, and what keeps him up at night. Rights being given and taken away is part of our American story. From the accidental suffrage of early New Jersey to Kentucky’s “New Deal” of the 1820s (turns out the founders were worried that concentrated wealth would destroy the republic) to redistricting and the overturning of Roe v. Wade… We get into it all.
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The Beautiful, Terrible History of America with Kate Brower and Thomas Richards, Jr.
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