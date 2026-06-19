I’ve been thinking a lot about resilience lately. As we celebrate the country’s 250th birthday, I think about everything that Americans have been through. From the fight for independence to the ongoing fight for equality, women have been the masterminds of social and political movements.

They have shed blood, sweat, and tears during every major battle, from the Revolution to the Civil Rights era, and yet their stories have too often been relegated to footnotes.

The resilience theme runs throughout my book First Women about the first ladies. I think it’s one of the most powerful and most universal characteristics among them. It manifests itself in every trailblazer’s journey. Adapting to change is part of thriving.

The physical East Wing does not exist anymore - I received many anguished calls from former Democratic and Republican White House aides when it was torn down - but the work of the First Ladies and the men and women who worked for them lives on.

The history of our first ladies paints a powerful picture — resilience isn’t dramatic or loud. It’s quiet, daily, and often private: the cheerful “Onward and upward!” when your world is collapsing, the medal earned before your own husband’s, the calendar note that just says Fight, fight, fight.

Here are some examples of the ways in which first ladies have proven their mettle.

Jackie Kennedy showed extraordinary resilience after her husband’s assassination — refusing to change out of her bloodstained dress (”I want them to see what they have done to Jack”), then methodically crafting her husband’s legacy and raising her children largely alone under constant public scrutiny.

She was courageous. Before then, during the Cuban Missile Crisis when the U.S. and the Soviet Union were at the brink of war, she told her Secret Service agent:

“If the situation develops, I will take Caroline and John, and we will walk hand in hand out onto the south grounds. We will stand there like brave soldiers, and face the fate of every other American.”

Betty Ford — after her mastectomy:

“If you can’t look happy, please go away,” she told her family from her hospital bed after the surgery. “I can’t bear to look at you.” It was a small victory when she could finally gain enough strength to pick up a cup of tea with her right hand. She endured great physical and emotional pain, but it was because she told the world about her breast cancer diagnosis that she saved an untold number of lives.

Betty Ford earned the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1991, an astounding eight years before her husband was awarded his own medal!

Lady Bird Johnson & “The Lady Bird Special”

In the fall of 1964 Lady Bird became the first first lady to campaign solo without the president when she traveled 1,628 miles across eight southern states on her “Lady Bird Special” train, making 47 speeches to half a million people.

The context was critical: LBJ had pushed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 through Congress, and some southerners felt threatened. Lady Bird, who was born and raised in East Texas, was sent as the administration’s emissary to the South to urge acceptance of desegregation.

She faced death threats, angry hecklers holding signs reading “Black Bird. Go Home.” Aides noticed her southern accent grew more pronounced the farther south they traveled.

Her message: “There is, in this Southland, more love than hate.” She refused to back down even when Secret Service warned they needed to sweep the tracks for bombs — an extra engine traveled 15 minutes ahead of her train for that reason.

In Columbia, South Carolina, when young men shouted for LBJ’s rival Barry Goldwater, she calmly replied: “My friends, in this country we are entitled to many viewpoints. You are entitled to yours. But right now, I’m entitled to mine.” The crowd roared.

When a Louisiana congressman wanted to defend her against hecklers, she told him: “I can handle any ugly moment.”

She called the trip “the most dramatic four days in my life, the most exhausting, the most fulfilling.” As Bess Abell quipped: “All those women that were on that train trip, if they weren’t feminists before the train trip I’m sure they were afterwards.”

How is that for resilience?

Michelle Obama’s Extraordinary Resilience

Michelle Obama’s father Fraser Robinson was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis at 30 and worked for the city of Chicago for decades despite the disease progressing. She’s said:

“He could have never worked a day in his life, he could have collected benefits, he could have succumbed to his disease and be depressed about it, but he didn’t... He never felt sorry for himself, he never expected others to do for him, and just the sheer act of him getting up every day and going to work was a statement that stays with me every day of my life.”

He died from MS complications in 1991 at 55. Michelle has described watching him walk to work on two canes as the image that shaped her idea of resilience. Growing up and seeing her father refuse to give in shaped her life and her approach to adversity.

She’s spoken about being told by a Princeton counselor she might not be “Princeton material,” and refusing to believe them. Once she started at Princeton, however, she had to navigate being a minority at an elite institution, and the burden that placed on her sense of self-worth.

Since leaving the White House she has been even more candid about the obstacles she’s faced in several different areas of her life. In Becoming, she opened up about suffering a miscarriage and going through IVF to conceive both Malia and Sasha — she described feeling isolated in her grief because she didn’t talk about it at the time, and how it strained her marriage.

How’s that for resilience?

So while the physical structure of the East Wing is no more, the legacy of these women lives on.