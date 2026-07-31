The "Mellifluous Echo of the Magnanimous Soul": A Conversation on Civility & Kindness

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How She Led To Me: Alexandra Hudson

Alexandra Hudson’s grandmother had a trick for walking into any room. If she noticed people whispering, she didn’t assume the worst. She thought that maybe they were planning a party for her.

Alexandra calls it “the mellifluous echo of the magnanimous soul.”

That’s not delusion. That’s a discipline. And it’s the reason Alexandra, author of The Soul Of Civility: Timeless Principles to Heal Society and Ourselves, doesn’t carry a shred of imposter syndrome into rooms full of men twice her age. She inherited it. Her mother was like that too, she once spotted the president of the Philippines at a public event and walked straight up to introduce herself, in Tagalog. She got invited to the after-party. Being kind to people comes with being vulnerable and its’ something passed down through generations of women in her family.

Alexandra’s mother was an author and is known as “the Manners Lady.” People assume Alexandra’s civility work is the family business, continued. She says it’s the opposite. It’s a response.

Growing up, her mother made sure that the table was set just so. Alexandra wanted a philosophical justification. She didn’t always see a correlation between manners and civility. At 23, she landed her dream job in the federal government. She expected idealists. She found two tribes instead: the openly hostile, and worse, the polished ones who’d flatter you to your face and knife you the moment you turned around.

That second group terrified her, because her mother had always taught her manners were a window into character. Turns out they can be a disguise for it.

Hudson traces that disguise back two centuries, to the Industrial Revolution, when Americans left small towns for anonymous cities and lost the one thing that used to vouch for a stranger: reputation. Manners rushed in to fill the gap. And so did a new kind of criminal built to exploit it: the “confidence man.” It’s where the phrase con man comes from. Good manners could hide all sorts of ulterior motives.

The line Hudson draws between the two is the whole thesis of her work: politeness is technique. Civility is what you owe another person simply because they’re human, including the person who’ll never repay you, the person who disagrees with you, the person who didn’t vote for you.

Her grandmother, who sold Mary Kay and earned a pink Cadillac for it, never needed credit for the good she put into the world. She died in 2020, weeks before the pandemic. Nearly a thousand people came to her funeral.