I’m a devout listener of the New York Times’ “The Daily” podcast. On the treadmill yesterday I was riveted by their coverage of Andrew and Tristan Tate, the influencer brothers arrested this summer in Miami on UK rape and sex trafficking charges. They built an empire on open contempt for women, monetized it, and are now fighting extradition rather than facing trial. Whatever the outcome, the case is a reminder that misogyny doesn't need to hide anymore. It can be livestreamed and defended by a legal team. Celebrated even.

It made me think about how old this fight actually is, and about two women who saw the machinery of male control clearly a century and a half before we had a word for what was being done to them.

There was no term for gaslighting in the 19th century, but it was happening all the time, in every city, in every town in America. The word itself is much newer than either woman’s fight.

It traces back to a 1938 British play, Gas Light, by Patrick Hamilton, later the 1944 film starring Ingrid Bergman — the plot where a husband dims the household gas lamps and convinces his wife she’s imagining it, all to get her declared insane and seize her inheritance.

It started catching on broadly in the mid -2010s. Merriam-Webster even made it the word of the year in 2022.

Now we use it all the time. Tell a woman she's imagining things. Tell everyone around her the same. Control what she reads, who she sees, what she's allowed to believe about her own mind. It is exactly what happened to both Elizabeth Packard and Mary Todd Lincoln, fifteen years apart, in the same state, sometimes at the hands of the same men.

Both were wives turned into patients.

In 1860, Elizabeth Packard was committed to the Illinois State Hospital for the Insane on her husband's word alone. Under Illinois law at the time, a husband could have his wife institutionalized without a public hearing, without her testimony, without much of anything beyond his signature and a doctor's agreement.

Elizabeth Packard

Packard's actual offense was disagreeing with her husband about religion and refusing to keep quiet about it. He decided that disagreement was proof she'd lost her mind, and the law let him act on that belief without ever asking her.

She spent three years at the hospital in Jacksonville, Illinois, under the supervision of its director, Andrew McFarland. When she finally won her freedom in a jury trial, in a case where the jury took only seven minutes to find her sane, she didn't go home and stay quiet. She spent the rest of her life campaigning state by state for what became known as married women's personal liberty laws, including Illinois legislation that came to be called Packard's Law. The reform required a public hearing and, crucially, a jury and the right to legal representation before a married woman could be committed. She had identified the exact loophole used against her, and closed it, for every woman who came after her.

Packard didn't have the word feminist. She didn't have the word gaslighting either. She had something better: a precise, furious understanding of how male control actually worked, whose signature it required, and which lever, a statehouse, a jury box, could pry it loose.

Myra Bradwell

Fifteen years later, Myra Bradwell recognized the same pattern and helped one of the most famous First Ladies in American history escape from a mental institution. That’s right, turns out no one was immune from gaslighting.

Bradwell was a journalist and one of the sharpest legal minds in Chicago, even though the Illinois bar had refused to license her simply because she was a married woman. She and her husband, Judge James Bradwell, were old friends of the Lincolns, and when Mary Todd Lincoln was committed to Bellevue Place asylum in May 1875 on her son Robert's word, and wrote to Myra from inside it begging for help, Myra didn't hesitate. (A jury of twelve men heard the case and declared her insane after just one day.)

As Lois Romano lays out vividly in her biography, An Inconvenient Widow: The Torment, Trial, and Triumph of Mary Todd Lincoln, Bradwell's response was methodical and, honestly, a little audacious. She returned to Bellevue a week after her first visit and spent the night there so she could sneak in a writer from the Chicago Times the following day, while the asylum's director, Dr. Richard Patterson, was conveniently away. The staff was told the visitor, Franc Wilkie, a highly regarded former Civil War correspondent, was simply a friend of Mary's. He spent nearly two hours in her room and came away struck by her lucidity. She was not crazy, as her only living son argued, she was a woman living with debilitating grief after the death of her husband - who was shot beside her - and the deaths of her three sons at different points in her life. It was an avalanche of grief.

Patterson and Robert were furious when they learned Bradwell had brought a stranger in. Robert came to see Myra as, in his words, “a pest” and “a nuisance,” someone interfering with a carefully orchestrated plan. But the plan was already unraveling. When the Chicago Times finally ran Wilkie's interview, under a headline suggesting Mary's release was imminent, it portrayed her as having sound and rational judgment, declaring that no mental weakness, under any possible test, could be discovered in her, and that she ought not to be deprived of her liberty. It wasn't true that a release had been decided, but the piece did its work. Public sentiment began shifting toward Mary.

Patterson tried to slam the door shut, writing to Judge Bradwell, Maura’s husband, that his patient must not be allowed to leave and that all communication with improper persons should be cut off absolutely. Bradwell wasn't the type to be lectured or cowed. Careful never to attack Mary’s son Robert directly, he threatened to go after Patterson legally with a habeas corpus motion, accusing him publicly of keeping Mary in a prison house, a confinement calculated to drive her insane. He asked, pointedly, whether Patterson was willing to take responsibility if the American people concluded it was the institution itself that had ruined her.

Myra also worked the family angle, writing to Mary's estranged sister Elizabeth Edwards in Springfield and asking her to visit. But Robert had had made it to clear to Elizabeth that Mary did not want her to visit. When Elizabeth saw Myra's letter and realized Robert's version wasn't true, she was appalled. She told her nephew directly that his account was wrong and asked him to bring Mary to Springfield, warning that continued confinement could only harm her recovery further. Myra had engineered, in the space of a few weeks, a complete turnaround, and Robert lost his aunt's confidence for good.

I wrote briefly about Myra in my own book, We the Women, as one of the overlooked figures who used every tool available to her, a friend in the press, a law degree the state had refused to let her use, a marriage to a sympathetic judge, to do what the legal system wouldn't do on its own. She belongs in the same sentence as Packard for a reason. Neither one waited for permission, and neither one worked alone.

Packard and Lincoln are not footnotes, what they experienced reverberates in the treatment of women today.

When Robert's case against his mother started to falter, and Patterson himself began telling Robert it might be best if Mary could go at once, Robert wasn't ready to give up. He went looking for an expert who would say his mother should remain confined, and he found one in Andrew McFarland, the same superintendent who had fought to keep Elizabeth Packard institutionalized fifteen years earlier and had then lobbied against Packard's Law itself. Now he was arguing that if Mary were freed, “a desire for further adventure would take possession of her mind,” in other words, that it was better to keep her imprisoned than allow her to enjoy her life.

This is not a coincidence worth glossing over. It's the whole point. The men running these institutions weren't improvising case by case. They had a shared logic, and in McFarland they had a repeat practitioner, a man with an actual professional track record of arguing that an intelligent, outspoken woman's freedom was itself the danger. A decade after losing to one woman he'd tried to silence, he was auditioning to help silence another.

Robert had waited too long, though. He knew, as Lois Romano puts it, that the dam had broken. He acquiesced to what he called the experiment of sending Mary to live with Elizabeth. After more than three months in confinement, Mary was ecstatic to return to the Springfield mansion that had first welcomed her in 1839 as a promising young Kentucky belle. Her fight with Robert over money and independence was far from finished. But her fight to be believed, the one Packard had already been waging for fifteen years by then, was over.

Packard rewrote the law. Bradwell used it and her own experience to help bring justice to a First Lady. Together, without ever meeting, they built the toolkit that got a grieving, exhausted former first lady out of an asylum, and they did it by naming, in plain terms, what was actually happening: not treatment, but control dressed up as concern.

I keep thinking about that toolkit while I listen to coverage of men like the Tates, men who built platforms on the same contempt Packard and Bradwell spent their lives fighting. The tools have changed. Cable news and federal extradition hearings have replaced the Chicago Times and a habeas corpus motion. But the underlying fight, women insisting on being believed, on being seen as competent, on not disappearing at a man's convenience, is exactly the one Packard and Bradwell were already winning in 1875. It's a shame that the fight must continue.

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