The Snack Cabinet, the Multiplication Tables, and the Woman Who Made Ali Vitali.

When I sat down with Ali Vitali — MS NOW’s Senior Capitol Hill Correspondent, host of Way Too Early and author of Electable: Why America Hasn’t Put a Woman in the White House…Yet — I expected to talk about politics. And we did. But the conversation I’ll be thinking about for a long time was about something else, it was about family and how seemingly small things can stay with you forever.

Ali talked about her grandmother Josephine and how she shaped her approach to life.

Ali grew up in a multigenerational Italian household in Westchester, New York, where her grandparents moved in so that her parents — both lawyers commuting into Manhattan — could work. What that meant for Ali was something rare: she got to grow up watching not just one model of a strong woman, but two. Her mother, a professional forging her own path. And her Grammy, a woman who would have done the same, had history given her the chance.

Josephine graduated high school at 16. Her father had left the family, and she went to work to help her mother keep things together. She never stopped believing that education was the way out — and she made sure Ali knew it too. Not with pressure, but with love. With presence. With the kind of encouragement that sticks.

“She thought I was the smartest, the prettiest, the best,” Ali told me. “But any instance where reality didn’t bear that out, she was like — you can work harder. You are always the hardest worker.”

She drilled Ali on multiplication tables while sitting on the closed lid of the toilet while Ali was in the bath. She kept a snack cabinet — lovingly called “the domain” — stocked with Oreos, Gushers, Dunkaroos, and 100 Grand bars. And she kept a secret stash of raspberry Godiva chocolates, hidden away just for Ali, because her younger sister kept sneaking them.

Grammy passed away Ali’s senior year of high school — right at the inflection point, just before Ali left for college.

After she died, Ali found the last hidden stash of Godiva chocolates. She packed them for college.

She dedicated Electable to Josephine.

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In this conversation, we also get into:

**The bathroom encounter that changed everything.** The first time Ali ever met then-Senator Kamala Harris, they were both washing their hands at an airport sink — and ended up bonding over which makeup wipes work best. Ali walked out thinking: “Have my male counterparts been having versions of this for years?”

**What Elizabeth Warren did that no candidate had ever done before.** When Ali pointed out how chaotic the press scrum was, Senator Warren didn’t just nod — she had a staffer tape a U-shape on the floor for reporters to stand in. And when a male reporter shoved his microphone over Ali’s face mid-answer, Warren stopped him cold: *”I’m actually in the middle of answering Ali’s question.”*

**The yet.** The word at the end of Ali’s book title isn’t an afterthought. It’s a choice. “I am someone who chooses to focus on the yet,” she told me. And after this conversation, I think you will be too.

Watch the full conversation — and meet Grammy — [here].

“How She Led To Me” is about the women behind the women. The ones who laid the bricks. I hope you’ll keep listening.