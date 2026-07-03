Tomorrow America turns two-hundred-and-fifty years old.

We’ll celebrate the men who built this country, who fought for it, who died for it. And we should. But as we mark two and a half centuries of this experiment in democracy, there’s a fuller story that deserves to be told — one that’s been sitting in the margins of history books for too long.

Women have always served this country. Not just recently. Not just since the laws changed or the doors officially opened. Since the very beginning.

Major Charity Adams Earley, the trailblazing commander of the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the Six Triple Eight — taken in England during World War II, likely around early 1945.

There’s a story we tell about women in the military. It usually starts sometime around World War II, maybe the 1970s if we’re being generous. It’s a story about progress — about doors finally opening, about firsts and breakthroughs and ceilings cracked.

It isn’t wrong. But like so much of our history, it’s incomplete.

The truth is that women were there at the founding of this country. They were there decoding the messages that won our wars. They were there hauling mail through rat-infested hangars in England while fighting racism and sexism on top of the war itself.

They were just rarely given credit for it.

Deborah Sampson didn’t wait for permission.

This quote in Alfred F. Young’s biography of Deborah Sampson, Masquerade: The Life and Times of Deborah Sampson, Continental Soldier has stuck with me, he describes Deborah this way:

“[She was] A person with enough of a sense of herself to become someone else.”

In 1781, at twenty-one years old, she disguised herself as a man and enlisted in George Washington’s Continental Army. She served for seventeen months in the 4th Massachusetts Regiment — sleeping in barns, fighting at West Point, taking bullets that she removed from her own body to avoid being discovered.

When she was shot twice in the leg at the Battle of West Point in 1782, she begged her fellow soldiers to leave her on the field rather than risk her secret being uncovered. They carried her to a hospital anyway. She let the doctors treat her head wound, then slipped away before they could examine her leg — and dug out a musket ball herself. She carried the other one in her body until she died.

Her church excommunicated her for “dressing in men’s clothes.” So, she re-enlisted under a new name, forty miles away.

I had never learned about her in any of my history courses – and I think if I had I would have believed more in what I could do.

Agnes Meyer Driscoll broke codes that no one else could.

In many instances, what women accomplished was not on the battlefield.

Agnes Meyer Driscoll joined the Naval Reserve in 1917 — one of eleven thousand women who volunteered during World War I. Over the next four decades, she cracked Japanese naval code after code by hand, with nothing but graph paper and her mind.

In 1931, she looked over a colleague’s shoulder, took the paper from his hands, and said: “This isn’t the same code. This is a new code.” She spent three years cracking it. The intelligence she produced shaped the design of American warships. And it surely saved American lives.

She survived a serious car accident in 1937 that left her walking with a cane for the rest of her life. But, she went back to work.

At age seventy, on the eve of retirement, she was handed a set of messages that others had declared unsolvable. She cracked them in two weeks.

Liza Mundy, author of Code Girls, put it plainly: “It is no exaggeration to say that she was a key, unsung reason why the U.S. won the Battle of Midway.”

Agnes herself had a simpler way of saying it: “Any man-made code could be broken by a woman.”

The Six Triple Eight fought three wars at once.

In early 1945, 855 Black women were deployed to England as the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion — the only all-female battalion of Black women in the Women’s Army Corps. Their mission: clear a backlog of seventeen million pieces of undelivered mail that had been piling up, in some cases, for two years.

They arrived to find letters and packages stacked to the ceilings of airplane hangars, buildings infested with rats, and near-darkness so they wouldn’t become enemy targets. They built a hand-crafted card index system with over seven million individual cards to track service members by serial number.

They were expected to take six months. They did it in three.

And they did it while fighting racism from their fellow Americans. When a general threatened to replace their commanding officer, Major Charity Adams Earley, with a white male lieutenant, she replied without hesitation: “Over my dead body, sir.” She was later promoted to the highest rank ever held by a Black woman in the Army.

They came home to no parades, no recognition.

It wasn’t until 2025 — eighty years later — that they received the Congressional Gold Medal.

One member, Anna Tarryk, said it simply and powerfully: “We had to fight the war on three fronts: first we had to fight segregation, second was the war, and third were the men.”

I was recently at the Military Women’s Memorial — located at the gateway to Arlington National Cemetery — for their celebration of Women Veterans Recognition Day. The annual observance marks the anniversary of June 12, 1948, when President Harry S. Truman signed the Women’s Armed Services Integration Act, which finally gave women the right to serve as permanent, regular members of the U.S. Armed Forces.

Finally. In 1948. More than 150 years after Deborah Sampson took a bullet at West Point.

Standing at that memorial, at the entrance to the place where so many of our service members are laid to rest – including my grandfather Edward Andersen and his wife Jeanette Andersen - it was impossible not to feel the weight of all the women who served before that law existed — women who had no official recognition, no benefits, no protected status. Who served anyway. Often they served as military spouses, like my grandmother who relocated her family an astonishing 13 times.

And then I looked around the room.

I met Admiral Lisa Franchetti — one of the highest-ranking women in the history of the U.S. military. The first woman to lead the U.S. Navy and to sit on the Joint Chiefs of Staff. I met women who had enlisted in the 1970s, just decades after Truman’s pen made it legal, and worked their way up through a military that still wasn’t sure what to do with them. Women who had spent careers proving themselves in institutions that hadn’t been built with them in mind — and who had risen anyway, rank by rank, decade by decade.

At one point, I asked the room: how many of you know who Deborah Sampson is? How many know about the Six Triple Eight?

Hands went up everywhere.

I laughed and said what anyone would have said in that moment: “I think I’m preaching to the choir.”

These women already knew. Of course they did. They’d lived inside this history — they understood it in a way most people never will, because they’d walked similar roads themselves.

I got to speak about our book, We The Women, and what it felt like to be in that room, talking about these stories with the very women who are continuing them, was something I will never forget.

Talking to them, I thought about how the stories I was telling resonated with them so specifically. They probably grew up wanting to be like these women. From Deborah Sampson hiding her identity in 1781, to the Six Triple Eight fighting three wars at once in 1945, to the women in that room who’d navigated their own battles on the way to the top — it’s the same story, told over and over, in different uniforms, across different decades and even different centuries. Women showing up for this country even when this country hadn’t fully shown up for them.

As we celebrate 250 years of America, let’s celebrate all of it — the men and the women who bled for this country, who spent sleepless nights trying to decipher enemy codes, who sorted its mail in the dark and asked for nothing in return. Nothing but respect.

A complete history isn’t a threat to anyone’s service. It’s an honor to everyone’s.å

So the next time someone talks about women in the military as if it’s a new development, remember Deborah Sampson pulling a musket ball out of her own leg in 1782 so no one would find out she was a woman.

Remember Agnes Meyer Driscoll, cane in hand, cracking an “unsolvable” code at seventy years old.

Remember 855 Black women clearing seventeen million pieces of mail in the dark, in three months, while being told they didn’t belong there.

On America’s 250th, we owe them more than a footnote.

They were always there.

We just have to be willing to look.