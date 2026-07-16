Torrential Rain, A Wildly Inappropriate Serenade, and a Night at the White House

July, 1976: “Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that I would be President of the United States on its 200th birthday…Over a five-day period, I participated in the dedication of the Smithsonian Institution’s new Air and Space Museum. I spoke at the National Archives, where the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution and the Bill of Rights were on public display. I flew to Valley Forge, where George Washington and his ragged Continental Army had encamped, exhausted, outnumbered and short of everything but faith. I spoke at Independence Hall in Philadelphia, where the fifty-six framers off the Declaration of Independence had signed their names to that glorious document. Then I helicoptered to New York Harbor to watch the tall ships from thirty nations pass by majestically on Operation Sail.

As Air Force One returned to the capital that afternoon aides gave me reports that millions of American were praying in their churches and synagogues, marching in their city squares and dancing in their streets…We had regained our pride and rediscovered our faith and, in doing so, we had laid the foundation for the future that had to be filled with hope.”

-A Time To Heal

Gerald Ford