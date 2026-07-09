Have you ever been reading something and suddenly it clicks? That’s how I felt with Rose Horowitch’s piece “The End of Reading Is Here” in The Atlantic.

The numbers alone are grim. Fewer than half of all adults reported reading a book of any kind in 2022. The share of Americans reading for pleasure on any given day fell from 28 percent in 2004 to 16 percent in 2023. But one line stopped me cold. Trump, Horowitch writes, “is our first postliterate president.”

Wait. Someone in his own White House wrote about exactly this. Somehow, in all the noise, I’d forgotten. This piece brought it rushing back.

First, let’s set the table. Before the 2024 election, an NBC News poll found Joe Biden with a 49-point lead among people who read newspapers. But now news is on Snapchat, Instagram, and Tik Tok. It’s the Wild West out there. Trump came around at the right time, he rewrote the rules for what we expect from a president, or from anyone in a position of authority. He uses simple phrases to evoke a reaction, good or bad. If my kid’s principal talked like him, she’d be fired.

He wants bullet points, not briefing papers. Fine — but that leaves him at the mercy of whoever’s doing the condensing. He misspells constantly: “unpresidented,” “hamberders,” “heel” for “heal.” It might be on purpose, it might be by accident. He keeps everyone guessing. The underlying message is this: Do words really matter anyway? Then there are the simple cruel nicknames: “Crooked Hillary.” “Sleepy Joe.” You know the rest.

As Roderick Hart, a communications professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin, put it: Trump is as much a “rhetorical revolutionary” as a political one.

Here’s what came rushing back to me when I read the piece. While I was reporting my upcoming book, The Confidantes: Secrets, Scandals, and the President’s Personal Secretaries, I found a thesis written by Chamberlain Harris — Trump’s executive assistant, now deputy director of Oval Office Operations. She was appointed at twenty-five. She’s not hiding: she posts photos of herself with the president in the Oval Office and on Air Force One, and Trump himself named her to the Commission of Fine Arts overseeing the White House ballroom. Though she has no architectural background to speak of.

Chamberlain Harris and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office

Her path to the White House wasn’t a straight line. She interned at the Heritage Foundation, then became Receptionist of the United States — ROTUS, a nickname Barack Obama jokingly popularized — at the end of Trump’s first term, greeting guests in the West Wing lobby.

Here’s what caught my attention. Before any of that, in 2019, Chamberlain was an undergrad at SUNY Albany and she wrote an honors thesis titled “Missing the Mark: Obama and Trump’s Use of Similar Communication Strategies.”

Say what? That two presidents who’ve spent years disowning each other’s legacies might have anything in common is, to put it mildly, a reach. That a woman who became Trump’s personal assistant wrote it was even more startling.

Chamberlain’s research found that “Obama used professionalism in his campaigns” and “was said to have spoken at a ninth-grade level,” always in “carefully crafted messages.” This is a good thing, right? Trump, by contrast, she wrote in her thesis, “used de-professionalism and was known to speak on a fourth-grade level.”

Not exactly a compliment. I read that line twice, trying to follow the logic.

When I planned to include this in the book, I asked the White House for comment. (It didn’t end up making the final cut, for unrelated reasons.) The response: Chamberlain was just making an argument she didn’t necessarily believe — that’s what a thesis is.

Except that’s not what a thesis is. A thesis makes a claim and defends it. Which is exactly what she did. Her claim: Trump — now her boss — is the intellectual equivalent of a fourth grader.

Maybe she never saw it as an insult. I think this says less about Trump - we know who he is by now - than it does about Chamberlain’s generation and what they’ve decided matters. Insults, chaos — no big deal. Winning is the only metric.

Still, I can’t quite get past this line, written before she ever worked for him: Trump presented “an overall image of a chaotic presidency,” while “Obama aimed for a more coherent and positive rhetorical approach.” She wrote this. He focused on his success while Trump focused more on criticisms of others.

How is that the winning strategy?

I assumed that if Trump ever read her thesis, Chamberlain would have some explaining to do — she’s not exactly at arm’s length from the Oval Office; she runs his schedule. But maybe he wouldn’t care. Maybe it wouldn’t even register as an insult.

Which brings me back to Horowitch’s piece. She quotes James Baldwin, from 1963: “You think your pain and your heartbreak are unprecedented in the history of the world, but then you read. It was Dostoevsky and Dickens who taught me that the things that tormented me most were the very things that connected me with all the people who were alive, or who ever had been alive.”

I couldn’t agree more. In my family, being a serious reader meant being curious about the world — wanting to disappear into someone else’s story. I spent whole summers with the AC blasting, reading Jane Eyre and The Age of Innocence, alongside dog-eared copies of Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire and teen magazines that don’t even exist anymore.

Confession: my own kids aren’t big readers. My preteens drag their feet when we ask them to read. My second-grader struggles, though he’s improving daily. That tracks with the data: from 1984 to 2025, the share of 13-year-olds who said they almost never read for pleasure jumped from 8 to 29 percent. That’s not a dip. That’s a cliff.

This didn’t happen overnight. The seeds go back to 1960 — the JFK-Nixon debate. Radio listeners thought Nixon won. TV viewers thought Kennedy did, easily. Nixon looked sweaty and unwell. Kennedy looked like, well, Kennedy.

Trump is no JFK. But he is charismatic.

Horowitch cites Joshua Meyrowitz’s 1985 book, No Sense of Place, which predicted that populist leaders would start winning because, people need to “‘look and sound good’ rather than write and reason well.” The book came out while Ronald Reagan was president — proof that movie-star charm could carry a White House.

Reagan was just the opening act. And I can’t picture him tolerating an aide who called his speech fourth-grade-level. Nancy Reagan would have had that aide gone by lunch.

Today, it’s not even an insult. That’s the part that shakes me.