At Mount Rushmore, Trump called communism “a mortal threat to American liberty.” Bigger than World War II. Bigger than 9/11. Two days later at the National Mall, he said it again. A “communist menace” is resurging. Brought by “newcomers” who reject the American way of life. He repeated it in remarks this morning.

We’ve heard this before. It didn’t end well the first time. And Trump himself once knew that.

Back in 2017, when Trump accused Obama of wiretapping Trump Tower, I reported in my book Team of Five that he framed the charge as a tactic that “harkened back to McCarthyism.” He wanted people to hear “McCarthy” and know exactly what he meant: baseless, cynical, a hunt for enemies that didn’t exist. He was accusing his accusers of running Joe McCarthy’s playbook. It was an attack, not something to be celebrated.

A decade later, he’s running it. He just isn’t naming it this time. He doesn’t have to.

McCarthy cynically took an ideology Americans already distrusted and turned it into an accusation elastic enough to stick to anyone. Diplomats. Screenwriters. Army officers. Neighbors. He never needed evidence. He needed a label, and the label did the work for him.

I got a small, human-scale look at how far that reach extended while reporting First in Line, my book on the vice presidency. Bobby Kennedy, of all people, started out as a young aide on McCarthy’s committee. In 1953, he was twenty-seven years old, sitting in the Senate cafeteria with McCarthy and a few other aides, when Lyndon Johnson walked by. Everyone at the table stood to shake Johnson’s hand and pay their respects to the powerful senator from Texas. Everyone except Bobby, who stayed seated with what one Johnson aide remembered as “sort of a glower,” until Johnson stood over him and all but forced him up. It’s a small scene, but it says something bigger: McCarthy’s operation didn’t just touch the people you’d expect. It touched a future attorney general and one of the most famous liberals in American politics, before anyone fully understood what McCarthy’s committee actually was, or what it would come to represent. That’s how normalization works. It doesn’t announce itself. It just puts people in the room.

Not everyone stayed in the room, though. While reporting First Women, I found that Mamie Eisenhower, no one’s idea of a political radical, found McCarthy so toxic that she quietly had him excluded from certain White House dinners. No statement, no press conference, just a name left off a list. How’s that for prescient?

Even a Republican White House wanted him nowhere near the seat of power. Mamie could see what McCarthy was trying to do. He was trying to divide the country between us vs. them.

Trump’s speeches this weekend reflected that kind of cynicism. His Rushmore address was about a feeling. The democratic socialists who just won primaries in New York, Colorado, and Texas are the new enemies.

There’s a real debate to have about democratic socialism’s rise and what it means for the country. But the debate does not have to become a personal attack.

The great Eleanor Roosevelt knew exactly what that felt like. In We the Women, I wrote about how J. Edgar Hoover spread rumors that she had “Black blood” and accused her of being a communist, retaliation for her public, courageous stands on racism. She’d resigned from the Daughters of the American Revolution over their refusal to let Marian Anderson sing at Constitution Hall, then helped arrange Anderson’s Lincoln Memorial concert instead, seventy-five thousand people on the National Mall. For that, and other perceived maneuvering, Hoover built a 3,000-page FBI file on her, one of the largest ever assembled on a single person. The Klan put a bounty on her head. None of it changed who she was or what she thought she could change as First Lady. She was the first presidential spouse to fully harness its potential. Her answer to all the attack, the one we quoted in the book: “Do what you feel in your heart to be right, for you’ll be criticized anyway.”

Amen.

I’ve watched Trump reach for McCarthy’s name once already, as an accusation against the people investigating him. On the anniversary meant to remind us what we were defending against, it’s worth saying simply: he’s since picked up the method itself. We’ve been here before. Eleanor Roosevelt could have told him how it ends.