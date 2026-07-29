What is the Greatest Gift? Feeling Truly Seen

This week on *How She Led to Me*, I talked with Lindsay M. Chervinsky — presidential historian, executive director of the George Washington Presidential Library at Mount Vernon, and author of The Cabinet: George Washington and the Creation of an American Institution and Making the Presidency: John Adams and the Precedents That Forged the Republic. I met Lindsay a few years ago and since then we’ve traded notes about being the rare woman writing about American history. With the country’s 250th anniversary underway, I couldn’t think of a better person to ask what this moment actually means.

Her answer surprised me: she said it’s actually consistent with American history. The 50th, 100th, 150th, and 200th anniversaries all landed during periods of national anxiety — 1826 came as the founding generation was dying off; 1976 arrived after Watergate, Vietnam, and runaway inflation. “We seem to have a tendency to do that every 50 years or so,” she said.

But the real reason I wanted her on was to ask her how she got the confidence to fo her work in a world dominated by white male historians. Lindsay credits her optimism to her mother — but traced it back further, to her grandmother, a woman of striking contradictions. Devoutly Catholic, married young, four kids, stayed home while they were small. And yet she’d attended Cornell before it was common for women to go, double-majoring in French and linguistics, turning down a fully funded path to a master’s and PhD to raise a family instead — then spending the rest of her life on boards and committees. She was a force until she passed away and used a treadmill until two weeks before she died. She believed in equality; she and her husband were the only parents who showed up to their daughters’ basketball games, in an era when nobody expected them to.

That belief — that a girl’s intelligence deserved the same investment as a boy’s — got passed straight down the line. “My firmest memories at the dinner table were being encouraged to debate,” Chervinsky told me. “I could have whatever opinion I wanted. I just had to back it up.” Lindsay did competitive mock trial for eight years, and credits that, plus a family of lawyers who never let her win without a fight, with the confidence she now carries into any room — Mount Vernon included.

The story that stayed with me: two weeks before her grandmother died in 2020, she had one good day. The whole family talked with her. Lindsay told her grandmother directly what she meant to her. Her grandmother said she had no regrets — she’d done everything she wanted, had the life and marriage she wanted. She died the next day. “If you can choose how to go,” Lindsay said, “that’s the way to do it.”

We also got into her “rule of three” for surviving a room full of strangers as a self-described introvert — and why the trick to a good compliment is specificity, not necessarily enthusiasm - or fangirling as I call it.

But the line I keep coming back to is the one Lindsay used to describe what her grandmother gave her, more than anything else: “I felt that she saw me. And that was a wonderful gift.”

Thank you for tuning in!