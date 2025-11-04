Kate Brower

Kate Brower

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February 2026

A Country Worth Loving: Part Six
In WE THE WOMEN Norah O'Donnell and I look at the life of Patsy Mink who pushed the country to do better
  Kate Brower
A Country Worth Loving: Part Five
The Country's Official First Female Soldiers Waged Their Biggest Battle At Home
  Kate Brower
A Country Worth Loving: Part Four
A woman with an "almost masculine intellect" helps build the "Eighth Wonder of the World"
  Kate Brower
A Country Worth Loving: Part Three
Deborah Sampson is one of the earliest examples of a woman serving in the United States military. She had a musket ball lodged in her body until her…
  Kate Brower
A Country Worth Loving, Part #2
There were so many bold and brave abolitionist women we wanted to profile in We The Women.
  Kate Brower
A Country Worth Loving
As the Country's 250th Birthday Approaches Our New Book Shines a Light on its Unheralded Founders and Fighters
  Kate Brower

November 2025

September 2025

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