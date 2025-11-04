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She Led the U.S. Navy. Then Pete Hegseth Fired Her.
The Women Who Made Admiral Lisa Franchetti — and Why Her Story Isn't Over.
12 hrs ago
•
Kate Brower
13
7
38:38
“History is not the Province of the Ladies” Yeah, Right.
On the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, two women who helped shape America deserve to finally be remembered – one with her name…
Jun 23
•
Kate Brower
30
15
The East Wing Lives On
They Can't Take That Away From Us
Jun 19
•
Kate Brower
11
5
3
How She Led To Me
The Women Who Inspired Washington Power Brokers and How They Can Inspire You
Jun 18
•
Kate Brower
4
2
1:04
February 2026
A Country Worth Loving: Part Six
In WE THE WOMEN Norah O'Donnell and I look at the life of Patsy Mink who pushed the country to do better
Feb 23
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Kate Brower
2
1
A Country Worth Loving: Part Five
The Country's Official First Female Soldiers Waged Their Biggest Battle At Home
Feb 19
•
Kate Brower
4
1
A Country Worth Loving: Part Four
A woman with an "almost masculine intellect" helps build the "Eighth Wonder of the World"
Feb 18
•
Kate Brower
3
1
A Country Worth Loving: Part Three
Deborah Sampson is one of the earliest examples of a woman serving in the United States military. She had a musket ball lodged in her body until her…
Feb 17
•
Kate Brower
4
1
A Country Worth Loving, Part #2
There were so many bold and brave abolitionist women we wanted to profile in We The Women.
Feb 13
•
Kate Brower
2
1
A Country Worth Loving
As the Country's 250th Birthday Approaches Our New Book Shines a Light on its Unheralded Founders and Fighters
Feb 12
•
Kate Brower
4
3
2
November 2025
Dick Cheney Inside the Naval Observatory
Cheney's tremendous influence on foreign policy will be debated for centuries to come, but when I talked to him it was his humanity that struck me most
Nov 4, 2025
•
Kate Brower
24
16
2
September 2025
The Presidential Walk of Shame
What the new display along the West Wing Colonnade says about America today - and why it matters
Sep 25, 2025
•
Kate Brower
5
2
2
© 2026 Kate Brower
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